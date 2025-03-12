Food and Hotel Asia-Food & Beverage returns with Australia’s largest-ever presence at any global trade show

Hospitality, Food & Beverage at Informa Markets Informa Markets' Hospitality, Food & Beverage portfolio includes a series of global in-person trade events and an online content platform Saladplate - aimed at fostering business relationships, enabling learning, and enhancing trade opportunities for the industry. With several established events within the portfolio such as Hotelex Shanghai, Food&HotelAsia, HOFEX, Fispal Food Service, and Abastur, the portfolio together offers an unparalleled audience reach across the world. Staging 35 live and digital events in major cities including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Bangkok, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City. Working alongside established industry partners, government bodies, and recognised professionals, the portfolio aims at bringing companies, individuals, and the industry to the forefront of global business innovation by offering solutions and opportunities that meet today's business needs. About Informa Markets FHA-Food & Beverage is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

