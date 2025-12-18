Celebrating 26 Visionary Leadership in Sustainability
|
Honorary ESG Pioneering Organisation
|
Aberdeen Kai-fong Welfare Association Limited
|
Honorary ESG Iconic Star
|
Mr Ricky Wong
Wheelock
|
Outstanding Sustainable Dividend Awards
|
Far East Consortium International Limited
|
KLN Logistics Group Limited
|
Sino Land Company Limited
|
Techtronic Industries Company Limited
|
ESG Benchmark Awards
|
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
|
Diamond
|
Sino Land Company Limited
|
Diamond
|
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited
|
Diamond
|
Kerry Properties Limited
|
Gold
|
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.
|
Silver
|
KLN Logistics Group Limited
|
Silver
|
Kuaishou Technology
|
Silver
|
Techtronic Industries Company Limited
|
Silver
|
ESG Benchmark Awards
|
Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility
|
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited
|
Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility
|
Sino Land Company Limited
|
Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance
|
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
|
Outstanding ESG Awards (Listed Company)
|
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Co., Ltd.
|
Diamond
|
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
|
Diamond
|
Far East Consortium International Limited
|
Platinum
|
KE Holdings Inc.
|
Platinum
|
Tam Jai International Co. Limited
|
Platinum
|
North Asia Strategic Holdings Limited
|
Gold
|
Qilu Expressway Company Limited
|
Gold
|
Outstanding ESG Awards (Non-Listed Company)
|
Chinachem Group
|
Diamond
|
K. Wah Construction Materials
|
Diamond
|
CTF Life
|
Platinum
|
Crown Gas Stoves (Holdings) Company Limited
|
Gold
|
Outstanding ESG Awards (NGO/NPO)
|
Ocean Park Corporation
|
Diamond
|
Tung Wah Group of Hospitals
|
Diamond
|
Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong
|
Platinum
|
The Harbour School
|
Platinum
|
Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards
|
Sun Life Asset Management (HK) Limited
|
Distinction
|
Outstanding Fund Manager's Choice Awards
|
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
|
Distinction
|
Best Sustainable Vision Awards
|
Chinachem Group
|
Distinction
|
Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong
|
Distinction
|
Far East Consortium International Limited
|
Distinction
|
Sino Land Company Limited
|
Distinction
|
ESG Innovative Project Awards
|
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
|
Distinction
|
Jiangmen Laboratory of Carbon Science and Technology
|
Distinction
|
Sino Land Company Limited
|
Distinction
|
Tung Wah Group of Hospitals
|
Distinction
|
ESG Talent Development Awards
|
Tung Wah Group of Hospitals
|
Distinction
|
ESG Elite Awards
|
Mr. Rafi Cristobal
The Harbour School
|
Distinction
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About IESGB
Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organization established in 2020. Its endeavors are to elevate stakeholders' awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant training, events and providing Certified ESG courses, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.
The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB)