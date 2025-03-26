This year's ESG Achievement Awards are centred around the theme "Future-Forward Visionaries: Technology Driving Sustainable Transformation," highlighting the crucial role of innovation and digital advancements in shaping the future of ESG. In light of recent significant investments in artificial intelligence, including a notable HK$200 million donation to the Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Centre (HKGAI), there is a clear trend of increasing financial commitment towards technology and AI initiatives. As businesses in Hong Kong and beyond face challenges like climate change, social inequality, and corporate governance, technology is emerging as a key driver of sustainable growth. Leaders are leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to enhance ESG reporting, optimise resource efficiency, and promote responsible business practices. The Awards will serve as a platform for industry experts to discuss the transformative potential of technology in driving sustainable practices while also examining the ethical implications of AI.
Mr Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB, underscored the significance of the awards, stating, "Technology is not just a tool; it is a catalyst for change. The theme this year aims to highlight how innovative solutions can address pressing environmental and social challenges. IESGB is ready to celebrate those who are harnessing technology to pave the way for a sustainable future, proving that responsible leadership and innovation can go hand in hand."
The awards will celebrate outstanding achievements in distinct categories that exemplify the multifaceted nature of ESG leadership. From environmental stewardship and social responsibility to corporate governance and innovative projects, the categories highlight the comprehensive efforts driving sustainability forward. Additionally, we are excited to announce an expanded panel of jurors, featuring experts from various specialties, including academia, corporate governance, environmental strategy, and sustainability consulting. This diverse group will evaluate submissions based on impact, innovation, and adherence to ESG principles. Winners will be celebrated at the prestigious Awards Ceremony Luncheon, tentatively scheduled for September 2025.
Mr Vincent Pang, Chairman of the Jury Panel, expressed his enthusiasm for this year's awards, saying, "Last year, we witnessed an incredible array of applicants who showcased their commitment to ESG principles and innovative practices. As we enter this year's awards, we anticipate even more inspiring submissions. We are eager to learn how various companies and NGOs are leveraging technology to enhance their ESG efforts, and we look forward to celebrating the visionaries who are leading the charge toward a more sustainable and equitable future."
Award Categories
| Category
| Sub-Categories
| 1. ESG Benchmark Awards
| 1.1) Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility
1.2) Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility
1.3) Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance
| 2. Outstanding ESG Awards
| 2.1) Listed Company
2.2) Non-Listed Company
2.4) NGO /NPO
| 3. Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards
| 3.1) Company /Organisation
| 4. Outstanding Fund Manager's Choice Awards
| 4.1) Only applicable to entrants from Category 1 & 2.1 (Listed Company).
| 5. Outstanding Sustainable Vision Awards
| 5.1) Company /Organisation
| 6. Outstanding ESG Innovative Project Awards
| 6.1) Company /Organisation
| 7. Outstanding ESG Talent Development Awards
| 7.1) Company /Organisation
| 8. ESG Elite Awards
| 8.1) Individual
| 9. Honorary Awards (By invitation only)
| 9.1) Company /Organisation
9.2) Individual
9.3) Outstanding Sustainability Dividend Awards
Key Dates (Subject to change)
| Date
| Key Milestone
| 26 March
| Awards Launch & Open for Application
| 26 March
| Online Briefing Session
| Early Bird: 7 May
Standard: 27 June
| Application Deadline
| 7-23 July
| Judging Period
| July
| Presentations to the Jury Panel
*Upon confirmation for applicants requiring presentation
| Early August
| Finalist Announcement
| September
| Award Ceremony Luncheon
Jury Panel (in alphabetical order of last name)
| Full Name
| Post
| Chairman of Jury Panel
| Mr Vincent Pang
| Managing Partner
AVISTA Group
| Vice Chairman of Jury Panel
| Ms Ashley Khoo
| Past President
CFA Society Hong Kong
| Jury Panel Members
| Ms Fanny Chan
| Chief Human Resources Officer
CTF Life
| Ms Mabel Chan
| Veteran of mutual fund industry
Co-host of Metro Finance Radio HK
| Ms Charmaine W.H. Cheng
| Deputy General Manager / Named Company Secretary
Fountain Set (Holdings) Limited
| Ms Lovinia Chiu
| Chairman, Executive Director and CEO
Medialink Group Limited (2230.HK)
| Mr Terence Chiu
| President
Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Directors Association (HKINEDA)
| Ir Edward Chow
| Head, Carbon and Environmental Excellence
Green Living and Innovation Division
Hong Kong Productivity Council
| Prof Rebcca Choy Yung
| Founder & Chair
Golden Age Foundation
| Mr Chua Hoi Wai JP
| Chief Executive
Hong Kong Council of Social Service
| Ms Pamela Chung
| Managing Director, Head of IPO & Share Registry
Vistra卓佳
| Mr Roy Fan
| Head of Sustainability, Climate Change and ESG Services
SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited
| Ms Loretta Fong
| Sustainability Assurance Leader
PwC Hong Kong
| Ms Grace Kwok
| Chairman and Executive Director
Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited
| Ir C.F. Lam
| Organising Committee Member
Hong Kong Green Strategy Alliance
| HON Robert Lee
| Legislative Council Member
Functional Constituency – Financial Services
| Ir Edmund K H Leung
| Vice-President
Hong Kong Institute of Director
| Ms Nana Li
| Head of Sustainability & Stewardship, Asia-Pacific
Impax Asset Management
| Prof Charles W W Ng
| Vice-President
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou)
| Dr Erin So Pik Ki
| Senior Lecturer
Hong Kong Metropolitan University
| Dr Kenny Tang
| Chairman
The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators
| Dr Aries Wong
| Senior Lecturer, Department of Accountancy, Economics and Finance
Associate Director of Centre for Sustainable Development Studies
Hong Kong Baptist University
| Mr Mike Wong
| Chief Executive Officer
The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies
| Ms Jessie Yu
| Chief Executive
Hong Kong Single Parents Association
For more information about the ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025, please visit www.iesgbawards.org
Hashtag: #IESGB
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About IESGB
The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organization founded in 2020, dedicated to advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in Hong Kong and beyond. Committed to promoting ESG education, IESGB cultivates Certified ESG Professionals (CESGP®) and fosters collaboration between commercial and non-commercial sectors. Through its initiatives, IESGB aims to shape a stronger, more sustainable ESG ecosystem that drives meaningful change and delivers long-term impact.
The Institute of ESG & Benchmark, IESGB