Opening 100 days before the start of SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, The Virtual Edo-Tokyo Project was launched on Thursday, January 18. The launch featured Kyary Pamyu Pamyu and MATSUMURA Sayuri, who introduced the metaverse space filled with Tokyo's attractions, followed by a virtual speech from Governor Koike via her metaverse avatar.
Overview
Dates: From Thursday, January 18, 2024 until Monday, February 12, 2024
Venue: The Cluster Metaverse Platform
The Metaverse may be entered from Thursday, Jan 18, around 6:00pm
The free app is required, and can be downloaded from the URL:
https://cluster.mu/en/downloads
Main Content:
- To promote to upcoming SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 event in April and May, advance reports about the event's highlights and past achievements will be issued
- The diverse culture and many attractions of Edo-Tokyo will be on display through much of the content, including a virtual walking tour around Edo's central symbol, Edo Castle
- Visitors of all ages will be able to participate in activities like work experience simulations
Virtual Edo-Tokyo Metaverse Spaces
Once visitors arrive at the entrance, they can enter six different areas and experience Tokyo's many cultural, industrial, and technological attractions.
SusHi Tech Tokyo
https://www.sushi-tech-tokyo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/top/en/
Hashtag: #SusHiTechTokyo #VirtualEdoTokyoProject
Office of the Governor for Policy Planning- Tokyo Metropolitan Government