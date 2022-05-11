In line with Egypt’s vision to strengthen regional, economic, and technical development partnerships, preparations have been underway in Tunisia to hold the 17th session of the Egyptian-Tunisian Joint Higher Committee.

The Egyptian-Tunisian Joint Higher Committee falls under a government vision that emphasises win-win economic and technical cooperation between both countries in order to use regional trade integration as a tool to spur mutual economic benefits and investment opportunities.

The committee’s agenda covers cooperation in a variety of priority issues, including technical cooperation in trade, petroleum, energy, higher education, health, housing, finance, and transportation.

The Egyptian delegation includes representatives of 22 ministries and national representatives headed by the Ministry of International Cooperation. It also includes representatives from all of the state’s ministries, the General Investment Authority, the National Training Academy, and the Food Safety Authority.

The preparations are scheduled to conclude on Tuesday before the preparatory meetings at the ministerial level take place, which will be headed by Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat and Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development Fadila Al-Rabihi bin Hamza.

The joint higher committee will be headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and his Tunisian counterpart Najla Bouden.

