The trade exchange between Egypt and Poland has recorded around $720 million, with a growth rate of over 20% year-on-year (YoY), according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry on May 30th.

Egyptian exports to the Polish market increased by over 60% YoY to nearly $300 million in 2021, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said.

In 2021, Egypt’s commodities exports to the world rose by 27% YoY to $32.3 billion, hitting record highs, Gamea remarked.

The minister noted that 12 sectors have led the growth in exports, accounting for about 90% of total non-oil exports.

These exports included chemicals and fertilizers, building materials, engineering goods and electronics, agricultural products, ready-made garmets and footwear, paper, textiles, leather, medical industries, and furniture, she added.

