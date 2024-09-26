Paljor Global Corp Private Limited is committed to driving innovation and excellence in all its endeavours under the visionary leadership of the Chairman (Mr Dorje Gyaltsen Lama). The company is dedicated to enhancing the hospitality industry in the region. With a strategic focus on partnering with leading hotels, Paljor Global Corp aims to elevate standards and deliver exceptional experiences. In collaboration with Dusit International, Paljor Global Corp continues to strengthen its portfolio and expand its reach in the sector.

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services. The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion, and diversification. For more information, please visit dusit-international.com .

