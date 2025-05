Dorsett Wanchai and Dorsett Mongkok Promise a Fantastic Summer Vacation for Families

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2025 - As summer approaches, the award-winning Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong , and Dorsett Mongkok, Hong Kong under Dorsett Hospitality International, are thrilled to introduce the Family Stay & Play experience for family travelers. With the, guests can enjoy, and a wide range of thoughtful and delightfulFrom the moment guests step into the hotel, they are welcomed by a(available daily from 6-7 pm). Upon check-in, children receive a, providing adorable companionship throughout their stay in Hong Kong.Inside the rooms, families will find, including kid-size slippers and branded shower products. For families traveling with babies, the hotels offer complimentary rentals of baby cots, feeding amenities, and bathing and hygiene essentials, ensuring a hassle-free stay. To keep kids entertained, Teddy Jasper's Adventure Kit, complete with board games and a music night light, is also available.At Dorsett Wanchai, children will be delighted with an in-room piñata surprise (for selected bookings) and the Star Wars pinball machine in the hotel lobby.Enjoystays in ourwith our. Additional benefits include:to take advantage of these fantastic offers and enjoy a truly memorable stay! For more information and reservation, please visit:^Not applicable to Family Quad Room bookings at Dorsett Mongkok. Above offers are available from now until December 31, 2025. Please refer to the hotel website for details.Hashtag: #DorsettWanchai #DorsettMongkok

