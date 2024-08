DUBAI, UAE - EQS Newswire - 21 August 2024 - Dexiconn , a leading digitally driven new- age distribution and solutions company of consumer electronics, IT, Enterprise and Automation in the UAE, is pleased to announce its partnership with Bosch Home Comfort to distribute Bosch air conditioners in the UAE market.This strategic collaboration brings Bosch's renowned German technology and design to the region, enhancing the home comfort experience for residents.As part of the home comfort category, Dexiconn will offer Bosch's high-quality and durable air conditioning systems, known for their beautiful designs and superior quality of parts. The introduction of Bosch air conditioners is set to redefine comfort standards, providing UAE customers with advanced, reliable cooling solutions. "We are excited to bring Bosch air conditioners to the UAE market," said Yahya AlShreideh, Head of CE Department at Dexiconn. "With their outstanding quality and innovative design, Bosch air conditioners align perfectly with our goal of offering our customers the best in home comfort solutions.Our after-sales service will further enhance the customer experience, providing peace of mind and long-term satisfaction." Key products include the Bosch Climate Line 5300 split air conditioner offering exceptional value with a variety of user-oriented features. Its advanced filter technology with multiple filtration layers and an ioniser ensures healthy and fresh air.The system provides uniform air distribution throughout the room with its 3D swing feature and includes a memory function for louver positions as well as an exclusive stylish indoor room temperature display.Dexiconn is committed to providing exceptional after-sale service, ensuring that customers receive comprehensive support and maintenance for their Bosch air conditioning and heating systems. This commitment to customer satisfaction highlights Dexiconn's mission to deliver not only top-tier products but also unparalleled service.Linkedin: https://apo-opa.co/4fJ6EWp Hashtag: #Dexiconn

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.