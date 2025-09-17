

Enriching the Home Ownership Ladder to Help Citizens Settle and Purchase Homes



In addition to the continuous increase in the construction of public rental housing, I am pleased to see the government providing home ownership opportunities for families with general economic capabilities. With a significant increase in the supply of Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) flats, raising the Green Form quota ratio will assist more public rental housing tenants in purchasing their own homes. At the same time, this allows other applicants on the public housing waiting list to be housed more quickly, achieving a win-win situation.



Furthermore, I am also pleased to see the Housing Authority's plan to add another 1,000 quotas for eligible applicants of the "White Form Secondary Market Scheme." Half of these will be allocated to young families and single-person applicants under the age of 40, helping young families realize their dream of home ownership.



Response to the Policy Address 2025/26 by Alva To, Vice President, Head of Consulting, Greater China of Cushman & Wakefield:



Northern Metropolis Development

From "Supervision" to "Development": The Northern Metropolis Enters a Critical New Phase of Implementation



Our organization is pleased to see the Northern Metropolis officially transition from the "supervision" upgrade to the "development" phase, with the new "Northern Metropolis Development Committee" to be personally led by the Chief Executive. This structural change not only symbolizes a shift in policy focus but also demonstrates the government's strong emphasis and determination for the project's implementation. The establishment of three dedicated working groups will effectively enhance overall planning coordination, execution efficiency, and regulatory capacity, laying a solid foundation for the substantive development of the Northern Metropolis.



I. Development and Operation Model Design Group: The Core Driver for Landing Mainstream Industries





Operation-First, Construction-Led: This group is responsible for promoting the introduction and operation of mainstream industries, including the formulation of public-private partnership models such as "Build-Operate-Transfer" (BOT). This move reflects the government's awareness that the key to the Northern Metropolis's success lies not just in construction itself, but in sustainable subsequent operations and the successful establishment of industries. Incorporating a Technology-Oriented Approach in the "Two-Envelope Approach": Our organization supports the government's adoption of the "two-envelope approach" and recommends further increasing the weighting of the technical bid. This would make the quality of the industrial proposal, long-term commitment, and implementation capability the core criteria for evaluation. Introducing the "1.5-level development" Model: The concept of "1.5-level development" requires not only the initial introduction of facilities for entertainment, dining, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), but more importantly, how to prepare and nurture the foundation for mainstream industries in the early stages. Therefore, our organization suggests first completing the research and positioning of mainstream industries. In the initial phase, ancillary facilities that require lower development intensity and smaller capital investment but can support the growth of mainstream industries should be introduced. Through several years of incubation and operation, population flow and industrial elements can be gradually gathered. Once the industries mature, the second phase of development can commence, thereby extending the value of the space and amplifying economic momentum. Adopting Flexible Land Development Models: We are pleased to see the government adopting diversified land grant methods, including leases, open tenders, restricted tenders, and even direct grants, coupled with industry-specific conditions to accelerate the implementation of high-potential projects. We welcome the government's encouragement of broad market participation in the construction of the Northern Metropolis to enhance the efficiency and precision of land allocation.

Mutual Empowerment of Education and Industry: The University Town is not only a base for talent cultivation but also a cradle for promoting innovative research and development and high-value-added industries. Universities have a powerful "enabling effect"; in addition to exporting talent, they help upgrade mainstream industries to higher levels of technology and knowledge intensity. Construction of a Research Commercialization Platform: The government is encouraged to leverage universities to promote scientific research and attract local and international academic resources, establishing the Northern Metropolis as a base for international innovation talent.

Student Accommodation

Building an International Education Hub and Improving Student Accommodation



We welcome the government's decision to raise the cap on self-financed non-local students at publicly funded post-secondary institutions from 40% to 50% of local intake. This will increase admissions flexibility, strengthen the international competitiveness of Hong Kong's education sector, and inject new momentum into the local economy.



According to the latest data, the number of non-local students at bachelor's level and above reached 89,000 in the 2024/25 academic year, up around 24% from 72,000 in 2023/24. However, the average student-to-bed ratio at the eight UGC-funded universities stands at 3.4:1, indicating a clear shortfall. With the new policy taking effect, we estimate the overall shortage of student accommodation in Hong Kong could expand to over 70,000 beds.



We therefore welcome the government's adoption—outlined in the Policy Address—of the recommendations from our earlier research report "Hong Kong Talent Housing Part Two: Student Accommodation" Specifically, the reservation of new commercial or other land for purpose-built Student Accommodation (PBSA) with detailed arrangements to be announced within the year. This demonstrates a firm commitment to increasing bed supply in the medium to long term, facilitates near-term activation of existing building stock, and, over time, helps build a more complete education-support ecosystem—further advancing Hong Kong's positioning as an attractive international education hub.





Response to the Policy Address 2025/26 by Tom Ko, Executive Director, Head of Capital Markets, Hong Kong of Cushman & Wakefield:



Capital Market

Support for Easing Investment Thresholds and Extending Trading Hours to Promote Market Diversification



We support easing the restrictions in the "Capital Investment Immigration Scheme" regarding the inclusion of purchased residential and non-residential properties as part of the investment amount. We believe this adjustment will not only attract more investors to Hong Kong but also help stimulate turnover in the high-end residential and non-residential property markets, injecting new impetus into the capital market.



Support for Relaxing the Exemption Arrangement for Car Park Gross Floor Area



We welcome the government's adjustment to the requirements for constructing car parks in new development projects. This means the industry will no longer need to place car parks in basements due to gross floor area considerations. This move can reduce the difficulty of project development and save developers' project development costs. In the long run, it can also make the price of parking spaces more affordable.



(Click

We are pleased to see the government actively promoting Light Public Housing and other subsidized housing in recent years, as the overall policy direction helps improve living conditions. While we recognize the government's efforts to introduce various measures to support housing needs, we believe it remains necessary to continuously increase the supply of public housing and accelerate the turnover and allocation of public housing resources.

A major difficulty in land development lies in the persistently high construction costs. We are pleased to see the government adopting a multi-pronged approach to reduce construction costs and optimize process design.

On this basis, we recommend that the government further rationally and timely allocate financial, human, and other resources. At the same time, it should proactively strengthen communication with the central government to strive for more centralized procurement benefits that meet Hong Kong's needs, thereby compressing core costs such as building materials and equipment to enhance overall cost-effectiveness. This move will help accelerate the pace of land supply and provide the market with a more stable and affordable development space.

We support the government in promoting urban renewal with a more flexible approach, especially the relaxation of arrangements for the cross-district transfer of plot ratio. This helps to enhance the incentive for redevelopment and can also effectively alleviate the disputes and difficulties in land resumption and compensation, allowing redevelopment projects to be implemented more smoothly.

Hardware construction is the foundation that supports the industrial and population development of the Northern Metropolis. Our organization is pleased to see the government establish a dedicated working group to coordinate planning, land, transport, engineering, and environmental protection to ensure synergistic development across all functional areas. We recommend prioritizing the development of transport hubs, living facilities, and public services to align with the simultaneous influx of industries and population, thereby avoiding the scenarios of a "ghost town" or "hollowed-out industries." Furthermore, the government should establish a clear timetable and a phased reporting mechanism to enhance project transparency and execution efficiency, reducing delays and resource misallocation.

We welcome the government's push for pet-friendly policies. We believe this will not only expand potential customer traffic, but also help legitimize existing operating models. Once implemented, the policies can attract a broader clientele and enhance the overall consumer experience.

Some shopping malls have already prepared for the "pet economy," creating pet-friendly zones and adding pet retail and grooming services. As the policy rolls out, we expect more malls to transition into pet-friendly spaces, unlocking new customer segments, increasing dwell time, and expanding market opportunities for retail and F&B—creating fresh avenues for growth.

We welcome the government's launch this year of the land tender for the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, which will further strengthen Hong Kong's position as a regional data center hub and promote related industry development. Given that infrastructure such as water supply, power capacity, fiber-optic networks, and road transport is critical to data center operations, we recommend that the government clearly specify, in the tender documents, the completion timelines and technical specifications of these supporting facilities. This would improve project transparency, bolster market confidence, and help investors and operators better assess investment costs and project completion dates.

