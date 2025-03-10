Creative Schools Continuum Launches Anniversary Celebrations with Charity Walk

The day began early with student-led game booths and photo opportunities, creating a fun and exciting atmosphere on campus. Young leaders from the three schools welcomed guests and families, setting a lively mood before the opening ceremony and charity walks.Two scenic walk routes were available: a shorter 2.5-kilometer path for families with younger children and a more challenging 5-kilometer route for those looking for a serious workout. Both routes took walkers through the beautiful sights of Tseung Kwan O, including the pedestrian paths from the school campus to the Tseung Kwan O waterfront park and the Cross Bay Bridge, offering stunning views along the way.In his opening speech, the chairman of the celebration committee Mr. Victor Fong said, “Since Creative Primary School and Creative Primary School’s Kindergarten were founded in 1985, and Creative Secondary School in 2006, we have created high-quality, coherent educational pathways for students from kindergarten to secondary school.”“The Creative Schools Continuum is fully committed to providing an exceptionally caring and positive learning environment for students, focusing on both academic success and positive character development.”The idea of combining celebrations with a charity event comes from the core values of the three member schools. They focus not only on fostering students' academic achievements and lifelong passion for learning but also enhancing their confidence, resilience, strengths of character and personal qualities. This prepares students to take on new opportunities and contribute to a fast-changing and increasingly challenging world.Hashtag: #CSS #CPS #CPSKG #CreativeSchoolsContinuum

