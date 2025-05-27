KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2025 - Avenue K Shopping Mall is reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity, sustainability, and holistic well-being as core pillars of its community engagement. In today's evolving urban landscape, Avenue K continues to be a vibrant hub where individuals of all backgrounds, interests, and abilities are welcomed and empowered—living out the mall's tagline: "Make Friends, Create Trends."

The recent community workout event in collaboration with Fitness First at ABOVE, Avenue K Shopping Mall drew significant participation from the public.

In conjunction with Autism Awareness Day, Avenue K collaborated with—Malaysia's largest multidisciplinary intervention centre—to hostHeart: Colours of Neurodiversity on 12 April 2025. The event explored themes of neurodiversity, accessibility, mental health, and assistive technology through interactive workshops, expert panels, and stories from lived experiences. The initiative reaffirmed Avenue K's commitment to fostering an inclusive society where all individuals are seen, heard, and supported.In an effort to promote kindness to animals and advocate for responsible pet ownership, Avenue K teamed up withto organise Avenue Katz Adoption Fiesta from 14-20 April 2025, that brought together animal lovers, local shelters, and adorable feline companions in search of forever homes. A total of 43 cats were adopted during the event. Supported by key government bodies including the, the event also featured educational booths and activities that raised public awareness about animal welfare and pet care. Shoppers contributed to animal-related causes, reinforcing the community's role in animal welfare and Avenue K's ongoing mission of compassion and meaningful impact.Avenue K is proud to work withto support the local music scene through a dedicated Buskers Corner within the mall—a welcoming space for performers to share their craft with the public. On 8 May 2025, the mall also hosted the Malaysian Buskers Workshop 7.0, a hands-on training and sharing session designed to develop performance skills, industry knowledge, and community connections. These efforts highlight Avenue K's dedication to nurturing creative expression and empowering homegrown talent.Avenue K is home to a permanent Reading Corner curated by—a cosy, self-service book store where visitors of all ages can browse, enjoy and purchase books at their own pace. This ongoing collaboration fosters a culture of literacy, discovery, and creativity. In support of the broader literary community, Avenue K also hosted the Global Book Crawl – Malaysia Edition (Grand Finale) from 26 - 27 April 2025, an initiative led by BFBW that celebrates the charm of independent bookshops nationwide. Through these efforts, Avenue K continues to nurture a thoughtful, engaged community with a deep passion for learning.Avenue K continues to inspire active living with inclusive fitness programmes that energise and engage the community. In partnership with, the mall has hosted a variety of wellness activities—from the adrenaline-fuelled Ice Warrior Challenge and high-intensity HYROX functional training, to calming yoga sessions and rhythm-packed Body Jam and Zumba workouts. These initiatives not only promote physical health, but also foster a fun, social environment that encourages everyone to get moving.Looking ahead, Avenue K will celebrate Global Wellness Day on 14 June 2025, with the main event taking place at Level 4, the mall's rooftop event space. The celebration will offer a full day of activities—including workout sessions, mindfulness practices, wellness talks, health screenings, and booths featuring healthy snacks and beverages—underscoring the mall's commitment to holistic well-being and making wellness accessible to all.Avenue K's signature event, the AK Balloon Run, returns for its 9th edition on 21 September 2025 —continuing its mission to unite people from all walks of life in a celebration of community, inclusivity, and joy. Open to runners, joggers, walkers, and differently-abled individuals, the event promotes not only a spirit of togetherness but also the importance of leading an active, healthy lifestyle.This year, Avenue K is proud to continue its collaboration with, led by wheelchair fencer Daniel Lee, reinforcing our support for adaptive sports and inclusive participation. Together, we aim to promote acceptance, break down barriers, and celebrate the strength and resilience of every individual.celebrates the strength of community—empowering everyone, regardless of ability, to come together, get moving, and be part of something bigger. Avenue K remains committed to championing inclusivity, unity, and the collective spirit that brings us all together.As part of its ongoing sustainability commitment, Avenue K's Recycling Corner on Level C (Concourse) offers a convenient space for shoppers to recycle items such as e-waste, paper, plastics, and books. By promoting responsible disposal and conscious consumerism, the initiative encourages environmentally mindful practices within an urban setting—fostering a greener, more sustainable community.At Avenue K, community engagement and inclusivity are not one-off initiatives—they are part of our core identity. Staying true to our tagline, we strive to build meaningful connections and lead with purpose by championing causes that matter. As we continue to evolve alongside our city, we remain dedicated to creating experiences that connect, uplift, and celebrate every member of our diverse community. Whether through wellness, education, sustainability, or inclusion, Avenue K is proud to be a space where everyone belongs.

About Avenue K Shopping Mall

Avenue K is Kuala Lumpur's coolest urban hub, where life and creativity are celebrated. Far from a regular shopping mall, Avenue K is an experiential destination that has transformed the art of shopping. It captivates the senses with exciting experiences and Instagrammable spaces waiting to be discovered. Avenue K is where you make friends, and create trends. For more information, please visit www.avenuek.com.my.



