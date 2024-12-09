Founded in 1946, CPC Corporation, Taiwan, is the nation's largest state-owned petroleum and natural gas company. With a focus on energy security and sustainability, CPC has diversified its operations to include renewable energy, environmental remediation, and green practices, supporting Taiwan's net zero ambitions and environmental goals. Apollo Technology, a subsidiary of Veolia, specialises in environmental solutions, including advanced water and waste management. Known for its expertise in sustainable resource management, Apollo applies cutting-edge technologies to transform industrial by-products into valuable resources, helping industries transition toward circular economy practices and reduce their environmental impact.

Honouring collaborative excellence in sustainability: Shen-Te Chen, Vice Chairman of Apollo Technology (left center), and Chung-Ying Li, Director of CPC Corporation, Taiwan (right center), proudly receive the Top Green Companies in Asia award on behalf of CPC Corporation, Taiwan, and Apollo Technology, a subsidiary of Veolia Group. This award celebrates their joint efforts to support Taiwan's sustainability goals through pioneering remediation and resource management projects that prioritise environmental responsibility, community welfare, and economic growth. Presenting this prestigious accolade are Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (far left), and Luis Bueno Nieto, Advisor to the ACES Council (far right).

