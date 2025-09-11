CODY out of home has been one of Hong Kong's outdoor advertising media marketing experts since its establishment in 1997. With a leading passion and unique creative vision, it transforms valuable advertising projects located in busy traffic areas through cutting-edge technology, establishing a close connection between client brands and the public. CODY out of home currently holds exclusive operating rights for tram and KMB advertisements, as well as exclusive advertising rights for urban billboards (such as in Causeway Bay) and major tunnels in Hong Kong (including Aberdeen Tunnel, Lion Rock Tunnel, and Shing Mun Tunnel). It also provides outdoor advertising projects in core commercial areas, major shopping centers, and high-income residential areas, as well as taxi advertisements. We focus on establishing high-quality, innovative, and premium advertising connections with commuters. We are also committed to transforming media assets into engaging outdoor advertising carriers through advanced innovations, creating meaningful connections between brands and consumers. CODY out of home is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARN Media in Australia, a leading media and entertainment company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: A1N), with diversified assets in Australia and Hong Kong.

