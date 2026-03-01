Challenges Perceptions of Inclusion and Art

Photo Caption: (From left) Ms Ida Lam, Chairperson of the Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong; Mr Sebastian Man Shiu-wai, Vice Chairman, Hong Kong Arts Festival Society; Ms Vivian Sum, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; Mr Nicholas D Hunsworth, Steward of The Hong Kong Jockey Club; and Ms Flora Yu, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Arts Festival, jointly served as officiating guests for the No Limits 2026 opening ceremony.

Arts Accessibility Services

Appendix

Date

Programme

Performer/ Director

Venue

Highlights

27 Feb - 1 Mar 2026

The Nature of Why

Paraorchestra

Auditorium,



Kwai Tsing Theatre

28 Feb - 1 Mar 2026

Wayfaring Beyond

Hong Kong Dance Company & China Hong Kong Para Dance Sport Association

Parade Ground,



Tai Kwun

13-15 Mar 2026

Zer-Brech-Lich

Alessandro Schiattarella and Ensemble

Black Box Theatre,



Kwai Tsing Theatre

17-18 Mar 2026

Precarious Moves

Michael Turinsky

The Box,



Freespace, WestK

21-22 Mar 2026

Harmonia

Unusual Symptoms / Theatre Bremen / Adrienn Hód

The Box,



Freespace, WestK

27-29 Mar 2026

Two Blind Women in the Snowy Tokugawa Nights – Sleeping Fires

Kuro Tanino

Studio Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

28 Mar 2026

Light and Shadow on Strings

Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra (Chamber Ensemble)



Yang Enhua (Solo and Ensemble)

Auditorium,



Tsuen Wan Town Hall

"No Limits" International Symposium

8 Mar 2026

The Way Forward: A Humanistic–Tech Framework for Inclusive Innovation



JC Cube, Tai Kwun



Free screening available on "No Limits" website

Programme

Director

30 Mar - 25 May 2026

A Space in Time

Riccardo Servini & Nick Taussig

30 Mar - 25 May 2026

Away From Her

Sarah Polley

30 Mar - 25 May 2026

Lapse

Caroline Cavalcanti

30 Mar - 25 May 2026

Fujiyama Cottonton

Taku Aoyagi



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 March 2026 - The eighth edition of "No Limits", jointly presented by the Hong Kong Arts Festival and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, officially opened on 28 February evening at the Auditorium of Kwai Tsing Theatre. The opening programme,, is performed by Paraorchestra—the world's first professional inclusive orchestra—offering audiences an immersive arts experience inspired by Nobel Prize–winning physicist Richard Feynman. Fusing live orchestral music, contemporary dance and audience interaction, the work redefines the boundaries of inclusive art.Under the theme "All of Us, All Ways", the eighth edition of "No Limits" is committed to revealing the richness of diverse values and connecting people through the arts. For the first time, "No Limits" has collaborated with two of Hong Kong's flagship performing arts companies—the Hong Kong Dance Company and the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra—to produce multidisciplinary inclusive programmes. These collaborations aim to inspire new perspectives, demonstrate how inclusive arts are being further integrated into Hong Kong's cultural mainstream, and open up the limitless imagination that diversity brings."No Limits" 2026 presents 11 boundary-breaking programmes across music, theatre, dance and film, in a total of 29 performances. In addition to Paraorchestra's immersive orchestral-dance production, highlights include:, a brand-new large-scale outdoor dance work co-produced by "No Limits" and the Hong Kong Dance Company, and co-choreographed and performed with the award-winning China Hong Kong Para Dance Sport Association;, co-produced by "No Limits" and the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, featuring visually impaired rising star erhu player Yang Enhua in a concert blending traditional and contemporary Chinese music; the Asia premiere of award-winning contemporary dance workby Theatre Bremen and Hungarian choreographer Adrienn Hód, challenging established notions of bodily value in dance; the Asia premiere of, a semi-autobiographical solo performance by Vienna-based artist Michael Turinsky that confronts social expectations and established frameworks surrounding disabled bodies; "No Limits" Asia newly commissioned theatre workwith renowned director Kuro Tanino; and the Asia premiere ofan original playful and sensorial musical dance theatre work by Swiss-based choreographer Alessandro Schiattarella, created and performed with three disabled performers. This year, "No Limits" launches the "Local Creative Research and Development Scheme", pairing local artists with individuals of diverse abilities to co-create new works exploring inclusive practices. The initiative injects fresh vitality into Hong Kong's inclusive arts landscape, while research outcomes will be presented during "No Limits" 2026 to showcase the potential of inclusive arts., said: "'No Limits' provides a stage for artists with different abilities to showcase their creativity and talents, fostering an inclusive community. It bridges people with different origins, backgrounds and abilities, which on the one hand enriches our arts and cultural offerings, and on the other, showcases the role of creativity as a continuous driver of societal development. I wish this year's 'No Limits' resounding success, and every audience find inspiration and enlightenment through the programmes."At the opening ceremony,, said: "Since its inception in 2019, 'No Limits' has promoted inclusion through local and international inclusive arts performances, as well as the Jockey Club 'No Limits' Education and Community Outreach Programme, showcasing the remarkable talents of artists with diverse abilities. As we enter the eighth edition, we are delighted to collaborate for the first time with Hong Kong's flagship arts companies to present two locally produced programmes that embody the spirit of diversity and inclusion. We sincerely thank The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, co-presenter of 'No Limits', for its long-standing support. We also thank our Strategic Supporting Partner, Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong, for providing comprehensive accessibility services to ensure that everyone can experience the power of the arts. Above all, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to every participating artist for their tremendous dedication.", said: "In keeping with No Limits' theme this year "All of Us, All Ways" – a series of community programmes will be presented by artists with varying abilities to promote inclusion. It reminds us that differently abled people are not different at all, but an integral part of a diverse society. The Hong Kong Jockey Club has long supported arts and cultural projects to enrich lives and build a culturally vibrant city – as evidenced by over 50 years' funding for the Hong Kong Arts Festival. The Hong Kong Jockey Charities Trust – in partnership with the Hong Kong Arts Festival – has co-presented No Limits since its inauguration in 2019."Building on its established practices, "No Limits" 2026 continues to advance social inclusion and talent development through a wide range of initiatives under the Jockey Club "No Limits" Education and Community Outreach Programme. These initiatives promote inclusivity and creativity, strengthen networks across the education and community sectors, and lay the foundation for a more empathetic and inclusive society. Programmes include the inclusive dance project, International Symposium, school touring concert, as well as the "No Limits" Creative Training Programme and Community Showcases.In addition to live performances, online screening programmes include the documentaryby Riccardo Servini and Nick Taussig, which follows a couple and their two sons born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as they journey forward together; Sarah Polley's, portraying a couple of over 40 years facing early-onset Alzheimer's disease; Taku Aoyagi's documentary, set at Mirai Farm, which serves people with disabilities, and exploring the beauty of everyday life, creativity and community; and Caroline Cavalcanti's, a heart-warming story of two teenagers—a deaf skateboarder and a rap enthusiast—who form a bond through sign language and shared struggles.Tickets for live performances are now available via URBTIX. Half-price concessionary tickets are offered to full-time students, people with disabilities and one companion, and Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) recipients. ( www.urbtix.hk/series/124?bannerCode=NL2026 Community programmes are free and open to the public without prior registration. Programmes screened online will be available free of charge on the official website www.nolimits.hk from 30 March to 25 May 2026.Extending the spirit of inclusion beyond the stage, "No Limits" has also launched a brand-new accessibility-themed plush toys collection. Purchase "No Limits" programme tickets worth HK$500 or more in a single transaction via URBTIX to receive one No Limits Inclusive Plush Toy Redemption Coupon upon ticket collection. Available while stocks last."No Limits" collaborates with the Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong to enhance high-quality art projects with accessibility services and ensure that audiences with varying needs can enjoy performances without barriers. Accessibility services differ from programme to programme, and include audio description, accessible captions, sign language interpretation, theatrical interpretation, braille booklets, audio booklets, easy-to-read booklets and relaxed performances. Extra wheelchair seats may be available at the venues, and guide dogs are welcome.For more event details, please visit the "No Limits" website: www.nolimits.hk Click here for programme details: www.nolimits.hk/programme Urbtix: https://www.urbtix.hk/series/124?bannerCode=NL2026 Hashtag: #NoLimits

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the Hong Kong Arts Festival

Launched in 1973, the Hong Kong Arts Festival is a major international arts festival committed to enriching the cultural life of the city. In February and March every year, the Festival presents leading local and international artists from all genres of the performing arts, giving equal importance to great traditions and contemporary creations. The Festival also commissions and produces work in theatre, music, chamber opera and contemporary dance by Hong Kong's own creative talents and emerging artists, many of which have subsequently had successful runs in Hong Kong and overseas. Every year, the Festival also presents more than 250 "PLUS" and educational activities that offer diverse arts experiences to the community as well as tertiary, secondary and primary school students. In addition, through the "No Limits" project co-presented with The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the Festival strives to create an inclusive space for people of different abilities to share the joy of the arts together.



For more information about the Hong Kong Arts Festival, please visit https://www.hk.artsfestival.org/.



About “No Limits”

Launched in 2019 and co-presented by the Hong Kong Arts Festival and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, "No Limits" offers barrier-free performances and events and explores and promotes inclusiveness and understanding through the arts.



Every year from February to March, "No Limits" showcases a series of fascinating programmes of music, dance, theatre and film by international and Hong Kong artists of different abilities. It also presents free film screenings as well as education and community programmes including an international symposium.



"No Limits" is committed to provide accessible in-venue performances and programmes for people with different abilities, highlighting creativity and talent in a variety of forms, spreading the message of inclusion to the society.



For more information about "No Limits", please visit https://www.nolimits.hk



“No Limits”