With reports surfacing of Singaporeans falling ill due to high formaldehyde levels in their homes[3], there is now greater urgency to pursue effective solutions and stringent guidelines on limits of formaldehyde concentrations. Furthermore, improved indoor air quality also has long-term economic advantages, reducing healthcare costs linked to respiratory conditions and enhancing the overall well-being of occupants."We believe that everyone should feel safe in their homes. And with the introduction of Dulux Ambiance All AirClean, homeowners now have the choice to actively improve their indoor air quality. The product also boasts anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-mould, and anti-fungal benefits, contributing to an overall healthier indoor environment," adds Gordon.

