BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2024 - New Quality Productive Forces is not the "solo performance" of any single country but rather a "grand chorus" of all countries.China stands ready to work with the international community for cooperation in developing New Quality Productive Forces.We are committed to open science regardless of borders and with no barriers imposed, ensure the free flow of STI (Science, Technology and Innovation) personnel and innovative factors around the world, in order to jointly create an open innovation ecosystem and explore a new model regarding mutually beneficial global cooperation.China will share resources, markets and technological innovations with the rest of the world, so that New Quality Productive Forces can benefit all mankind.By pursuing a holistic and coordinated approach, China will also promote high-standard opening up of the education sector, develop platforms for fostering basic research talent, train high-performing engineers and highly-skilled workers, enhance support for young scientists and engineers, and actively promote international personnel exchanges.The author, BAO Shujun, is the Researcher at International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform CommissionHashtag: #ChinaNewsNetwork

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.