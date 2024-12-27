ChatGPT is currently experiencing significant outages, affecting many users who are unable to access the chatbot.

Reports have flooded social media, with users noting that while ChatGPT loads, it fails to respond to queries. Others are met with an “internal server error” message.

The disruption appears to have begun around 6:30 PM WAT (West Africa Time), coinciding with a surge in reports on Down Detector. By 7 PM WAT, OpenAI updated its status page, acknowledging that ChatGPT, the API, and the text-to-video generator Sora are “currently experiencing high error rates.”

An additional update at 7:18 PM WAT indicated that the issues stem from an “upstream provider,” and OpenAI is actively monitoring the situation.

At 8:06 PM WAT, OpenAI stated it is “continuing to work on a fix.” However, there is no estimated time of arrival (ETA) for when services will be fully restored.

However, this is not the first time ChatGPT has faced outages. Just days after OpenAI released Sora to ChatGPT subscribers earlier this month, both the video generation tool and ChatGPT experienced prolonged downtime. Additionally, a widespread outage in June also disrupted access to ChatGPT and other AI tools.

