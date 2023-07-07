SINGAPORE - Media OutReach
- 7 July 2023 - BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive airdrop guide, providing users with a straightforward method to obtain 100 LineaETH directly into their Metamask wallets
. This initiative aims to simplify the process of participating in airdrops, making it more accessible and rewarding for traders.
As part of its commitment to supporting traders and identifying key projects in the market, BingX has developed a user-friendly guide that offers step-by-step instructions on how to acquire LineaETH through a convenient airdrop. By following the outlined process, users can effortlessly secure their share of LineaETH, positioning themselves for potential double rewards in the vast ecosystem of protocols associated with Linea.
With Linea's extensive ecosystem, users who engage with various protocols, such as Uniswap, Ghostchain NFT, FWDX, Mint a 0xCygaar NFT, and Velocore, may also become eligible for additional Linea airdrops. This opens up opportunities for increased rewards and participation in multiple innovative projects.
BingX continues to prioritize user accessibility and aims to support traders at every step of their cryptocurrency journey. The launch of the airdrop guide further solidifies BingX's commitment to fostering community engagement and ensuring that users can reap the benefits of participating in airdrops without unnecessary complexity. Aside from guiding BingX users to quick airdrops guides, the team at BingX has also been listing new pairs onto their trading platforms such as OX coin
, Maverick Protocol
& Lthememe Coin
.
Learn more about securing 100 LineaETH
in your Metamask wallet and other airdrop guides on QA.bingx.com.
About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. QA BingX offers other airdrops guides like Argent NFT airdrop.
