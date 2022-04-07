Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global leading management consulting firm, has announced global sales of $11 billion for year-end 2021, with underlying revenue growth of 25% at constant exchange rates.

More than 98% of this growth is organic. BCG’s global workforce grew by 10% to 25,000, up from 22,500 the year before.

Christoph Schweizer, Global CEO, highlighted strong demand from clients related to their climate & sustainability agenda as well as digital & artificial intelligence (AI) as two of the firm’s key growth drivers.

“We are recruiting 8,000 new staff this year, including significant numbers of climate and sustainability and AI experts to join our consulting teams,” said Schweizer.

“We have benefited from our multi-year commitment to invest in developing world-class capabilities. Increasingly, we are bringing those capabilities together to support clients on their path to net-zero, and in the past few months BCG has also launched major partnerships with SAP and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).”

BCG made significant progress on the firm's own path to net-zero and will be issuing its annual sustainability report at the end of April with more details. Since 2020, BCG has invested $240 million to broaden and deepen its climate partnerships, advance its thought leadership, and expand its capabilities.

BCG served as the consulting partner for COP26 and is supporting critical climate efforts for the World Economic Forum and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. The firm is also a founding partner of Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, a new fund investing in companies developing cutting-edge technologies to achieve net-zero emissions.

“I’m also very proud of the way our team has partnered with clients in every sector to help them navigate through a very challenging period. We are enabling our clients to harness the potential of digital transformation, advanced analytics, and AI at scale to build resilience and prepare for future opportunities,” said Schweizer.

Business updates and highlights

• Ukraine Humanitarian Support: Today, BCG launched a virtual hub for Ukrainian talent, which provides job opportunities at BCG. The firm continues to address the humanitarian crisis with many initiatives and by supporting NGOs.

• Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: BCG has a long-standing commitment to DE&I and today, 44% of BCG staff are women. BCG’s Executive Committee comprises 35% women, with members from more than ten countries. Women also lead BCG in three of the world’s largest economies (North America, China, and UK). In addition, the number of managing directors and partners who are women continues to grow at almost three times the rate of managing directors and partners who are men. 51% of the firm’s new hires in the U.S. are from ethnic minority backgrounds. The firm has launched ethnic diversity networks in Europe, Australia, and Africa.

• Social Impact: BCG invested a record $320 million in social impact work through FY2021. The firm’s efforts included 1,300 social impact cases in 2021, including advancing education in Africa with Teach For All, building resilience in Egyptian food systems, and supporting COVAX with its Covid-19 vaccine program.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).