LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2025 - Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, announces the extended 51-100 list of restaurants ahead of its live awards ceremony. This coveted list is created from the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy: an influential, gender-balanced group of 350-plus leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts.William Drew, Director of Content at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "Now in its fifth edition, we are delighted to unveil the 51-100 list, welcoming these outstanding establishments into this year's 50 Best rankings. Since introducing this list, the Academy has highlighted numerous restaurants that exemplify the region's incredible talent. This year's 13 new restaurants and overall representation from 23 cities – including 10 new destinations – reflect the region's dynamic and thriving gastronomic landscape."The 2025 list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants will be revealed at the awards ceremony held oninSeoul, in collaboration with host destination partner Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and the Seoul Metropolitan Government. It will be livestreamed on 50 Best's YouTube channel, beginning at 20:00 KST.The full 51-100 list and press images can be found here Hashtag: #Asias50Best

