Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 5 November 2025, CLI had S$120 billion of funds under management. CLI holds stakes in eight listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres and private credit. CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group's development arm. CLI is committed to growing in a responsible manner, delivering long-term economic value and contributing to the environmental and social well-being of its communities.

In 2025, Ascott expanded its branded residences portfolio by partnering with quality developers on two new properties, adding over 1,000 units. These include the 227-unit Residences at Ascott Abov Patong Phuket (pictured), adjacent to Ascott Abov Patong Phuket Resort and just 150 metres from the iconic Patong Beach.

Ascott marked its entry into Taipei with the signing of the 185-room Ascott Nangang Taipei, located in a prime mixed-use development within Nangang Software Park, one of the city’s premier business districts. The partnership agreement was signed by Ms Jocelyn Wang, Chairman, The GAIA Hotel and Mr Kevin Goh, Chief Executive Officer, The Ascott Limited and Lodging, CapitaLand Investment.

