Private phone rooms with curated audio programing for meditation: Private booths that can be used for phone calls or meditation provide functionality and tranquility with acoustical fabric panels, traditional Japanese artwork, and a curated audio program of calming water, forest, bird, and wind sounds.





Comfortable seating areas for all types of travelers: Guests will have a wide range of seating options to choose from including armchairs, high tops and dining banquettes, cozy couches, and a private room with seating to accommodate families and small groups, complete with a television.





Centurion VIP Room: Centurion Members have access to a VIP area featuring elevated-yet-comfortable furnishings and finishes, including Kumiko style woodwork, a private beverage station, and a curated display of Japanese artwork and photography that captures scenes from the country's lively festival culture.

Signature Centurion Lounge amenities for all types of travelers: Guests will also find signature Centurion Lounge amenities, including dedicated workstations and phone booths, premium shower suites and restrooms, abundant outlets and USB ports, access to complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, and more.

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2025 - On July 16 American Express (NYSE: AXP) will open a new Centurion Lounge at Tokyo's Haneda Airport (HND), the busiest airport in Japan and one of the busiest airports in the world. The Centurion Lounge at HND marks the 30to open worldwide and the 4th to open in Asia, joining lounges at Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi, Hong Kong international Airport (HKG) in Hong Kong, and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai. The new lounge in Tokyo features locally sourced decor and artwork that celebrates Japanese philosophy, craftsmanship, and artistry, a live, open kitchen where guests can watch the chefs cook, a buffet offering a variety of Japanese and Western food and beverages, a dedicated sweets bar nodding to Japan's snack culture, and private phone rooms that are also equipped with a curated audio program for meditation. Located in Haneda's Terminal 3 near Gate 114, guests can enjoy sweeping views of the airfield while they rest and refuel before their flights."The Centurion Lounge at Haneda Airport celebrates Japanese culture, featuring custom artwork, an exciting menu that showcases the flavors of Tokyo, and my personal favorite – private meditation booths to help you recharge and find some calm before your flight," said Audrey Hendley, President, American Express Travel. "We've seen incredible demand for travel to Japan, it is one of the destinations where we've seen the highest growth recently. We look forward to showcasing the impeccable service Centurion Lounges are known for in a destination we know is so important to our Card Members.""Long awaited by our eligible Card Members, we are thrilled to open Japan's first Centurion Lounge at Haneda Airport," said Yasuhiro Sudo, Senior Vice President, Japan Country Manager at American Express. "We look forward to providing a best-in-class experience with high-quality meals, a wonderful atmosphere, and local charm to eligible Japanese Card Members and eligible Card Members from all over the world. We are committed to delivering the exceptional customer experience American Express proudly offers and is known for."Acclaimed Chef Satoshi Ogino is known for his mastery of classic Japanese cuisine with an emphasis on seasonality and has helmed the kitchens of several Michelin-starred restaurants in Tokyo, including his own Akasaka Ogino. In addition to a special lounge menu by Chef Ogino showcasing local flavors in his signature style, the kitchen will also offer Japanese favorites including sushi and ramen, and a buffet will serve both local and global cuisine. A full bar will offer a premium menu of wine, locally inspired cocktails, and a selection of Japanese beers, sake, and shochu, while a dedicated sweets bar will feature a selection of teas and traditional Japanese Wagashi sweets, plus a rotating menu of additional treats.Designed by OnBrand, American Express' in-house creative agency, the lounge is inspired by the philosophy, craftmanship, and artistry of Japanese culture and "Japan Blue." Produced by the Japanese dyeing technique of Aizome, "Japan Blue" is a deep indigo hue that represents tranquility and stability and is ubiquitous in Japanese art, architecture and fashion. The color is woven throughout the lounge and complemented by natural materials and textures, including slatted wood, stone, and subtle walnut and black ash accents. The bar features elegant Uroko ceramic tiles and a dramatic ceiling canopy, while an Edo-Kiriko-inspired custom chandelier hangs in the main seating area and locally inspired textiles and wall coverings can be found throughout the space.The lounge features commissioned artwork from several local artists, including a custom American Express-inspired mural by Shu Kuroki, and Saki Matsumoto's textile reimagining of the American Express bulldog, Sir Charles Frosty Blue, as Komainu - a guardian of Japanese shrines symbolizing trust and protection. The artwork also includes ceramics by Ryuji Iwasaki, ink paintings by Ryohei Sasaki, and a traditional Japanese Wajima Nuri lacquerware installation by Miho Yokoyama. The pieces for the installation were sourced from Ishikawa — home of the Wajima Nuri lacquerware tradition — to support recovery efforts following the 2024 earthquake that devastated the Noto Peninsula.At nearly 7,500 square feet, The Centurion Lounge at HND will feature luxury amenities and several areas for travelers to work, relax and recharge before boarding their flights, including:With more airport lounge options than any other credit card issuer, the American Express Global Lounge Collection™ is just one of the many ways American Express supports Card Members while they travel. Eligible Card Members have access to more than 1,550 lounges worldwide, including 30 Centurion Lounges.American Express continues to expand and enhance the Centurion Lounge Network with plans announced to open new lounge locations at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) in Salt Lake City in 2025 and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) in Amsterdam in 2026.Hashtag: #Amex

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.



Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With a hundred million merchant locations on our global network in around 200 countries and territories, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.



For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.





ABOUT THE CENTURION LOUNGE

The Centurion Lounge is the signature lounge program within the broader American Express Global Lounge Collection, which includes complimentary access to American Express Centurion Lounges, Escape Lounges, Delta Sky Club® for Card Members flying on Delta, Priority Pass™ Select Lounges upon enrollment, Plaza Premium Lounges, select Lufthansa Lounges when flying Lufthansa Group, and Additional Global Lounge Collection Partner Lounges--a total of more than 1,550 lounges across 140 countries and counting. Eligible Card Members can find a lounge at the Global Lounge Collection website, https://americanexpress.com/findalounge, or by using the American Express® App. They can also begin their check-in process for select Centurion Lounges through the mobile check-in tool within the American Express® App.





ABOUT JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.

HANEDA AIRPORT OPERATING COMPANY



Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. was established in 1953 as a passenger terminal operator funded exclusively by private capital dedicated to the construction, management, and operation of airport terminal buildings, and under the founding philosophy of achieving harmony between business and society. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company has operated Haneda Airport's passenger terminal since it opened in 1955, consistently striving to enhance convenience, comfort, and functionality for all travelers. The company's business includes a wide range of airport-related operations, such as terminal facility management, retail and duty-free store operations, food and beverage services, and passenger support. Through these efforts, the company contributes to the growth and development of airport infrastructure both in Japan and internationally. For more information, please visit: https://www.tokyo-airport-bldg.co.jp/en/



[1] Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

[2] Based on comparison with other U.S. credit card programs, as of 10/2024.





