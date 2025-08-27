Alliance Française and Tramplus Join Forces to Celebrate French Culture on Hong Kong’s Iconic Trams

Established in 1953, Alliance Française de Hong Kong (AFHK) is the Official and largest language and cultural institution for French in Hong Kong and in Asia with over 6,000 students annually. With our team of 60 qualified native French-speaking teachers, we offer a large range of courses, including workshops, specialized courses, private tuition, workshops, immersion in France etc. The AFHK is the only accredited and official examination centre to conduct all the diplomas issued by the French Ministry of Education such as DELF and DALF, TCF and TCF Canada. (operated by France Education International). Since its establishment, Alliance Française has been dedicated to promotion of French culture by curating and organizing different cultural events with long-term supportive partners including Consulate of France in Hong Kong and Macao, Leisure and Cultural Services Department, UniFrance, Insitut Francais, local theatres, film distributors, sponsors and many others. It organizes major cultural events each year, such as the French Film Festival in November and takes part in numerous programs of Le French May (an initiative co-created by AFHK in 1993), Make Music Hong Kong (from 2018) and the French-Speaking Festival (Francophonie).

