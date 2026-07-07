Introducing the Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i by AEON Bank Biz

Zero collateral required



No hidden charges on financing application or utilisation



Flexible repayment tenure of up to 60 months



Approved fund disbursed directly into customer's AEON Bank Biz Business Current Account-i



High value liquidity and multiple disbursement options, within approved financing facility limit up to 3-year tenure



Flexibility to pay your principal and refresh approved limit, without the hassle of repeated financing applications



Up to 12-months disbursement period



Disbursement managed fully online, deposited straight into customer's AEON Bank Biz Business Current Account-i



Integrated cash management capabilities for payments and collections: Seamless processing for DuitNow and RENTAS, as well as instant settlement and notification for DuitNow QR



Smart cash management: Maximize idle capital yield via Biz Term Deposit-i, offering competitive profit optimization rates up to 3.20% p.a. on customizable tenures as short as 1 day, with an entry baseline of just RM500



Governance controls: Multi-user level access authorizations and structured approval workflows engineered to mirror corporate governance standards safely



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT AEON BANK (M) BERHAD

AEON Bank (M) Berhad is Malaysia’s first digital Islamic bank, licensed and regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia and the Ministry of Finance. Officially launched on 26 May 2024, we currently offer a suite of Shariah-compliant products and services for the Personal Banking and Business Banking (AEON Bank Biz) customers.



Our Personal Banking offerings are 100% accessible online via the AEON Bank app, where customers can activate and access the deposit Savings Account-i, AEON Bank x Visa Debit Card-i, Personal Financing-i, Term Deposit-i, Savings Pot, DuitNow QR, Zakat, Takaful, JomPay, utility bill payments, as well as a range of digital payment services with strategic partners and merchants. Moreover, AEON Bank has developed the Neko Missions, Malaysia’s first gamified digital banking interactive rewards programme and ‘Neko Sensei’, the AI-powered personal financial coach.



On 8 August 2025, AEON Bank (M) Berhad officially introduced AEON Bank Biz with the integrated cash management capabilities anchored by the Business Current Account-i, alongside Biz Term Deposit-i, Biz QR, Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i. AEON Bank Biz focuses on streamlined processes for account onboarding, credit assessments and financial services, utilising AI-driven fintech solutions to enable simplified procedures, faster approvals, and an enhanced digital banking experience for businesses in Malaysia.



For eligible deposit-based products under AEON Bank and AEON Bank Biz, such as the Savings Account-i, Savings Pot, Term Deposit-i, Business Current Account-i and Biz Term Deposit-i, the deposits are protected up to RM250,000 per depositor. AEON Bank is a member of Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) and the deposit protection is automatic and free.



Being part of the AEON Group conglomerate, AEON Bank (M) Berhad is equally held by AEON Financial Service Co. Ltd. (AFS Japan) and AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (ACSM). AFS Japan is responsible for the AEON Group’s financial services businesses, with strong roots in the retail sector which operates in Japan and 10 countries across Asia. AEON Group is Japan’s largest retail group and it is a pure holding company that comprises eight core businesses.



AEON Group Malaysia consists of several entities, namely, AEON Co. (M) Bhd, AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, AEON Bank (M) Berhad, AEON BiG (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Fantasy (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Delight (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Global Supply Chain Sdn Bhd and Malaysian AEON Foundation (MAF). AEON Group has been a recognisable household brand with more than 200 years of history and evolution in Japan since the Edo era, along with 4 decades of growth in Malaysia, providing consumers with daily financial solutions and diversified retail convenience.



Our cloud native agility and AI optimisation, combined with the strength of our Shariah finance DNA, Malaysian tenacity and Japanese roots are our distinguishing factors, while the integration across the AEON ecosystem gives us a competitive advantage of being the only bank in Malaysia with its own nationwide retail network. On top of that, AEON Points loyalty programme offers customers value-added benefits and meaningful rewards for their online shopping and in-store purchases.



AEON Bank (M) Berhad is committed to empowering the community in pursuing their financial aspirations and achieve economic independence, while cultivating a more inclusive financial future for all. We will continue to contribute towards positioning Malaysia as the Islamic banking hub in the region and fostering the growth of the nation’s digital economy.







AEON Bank (M) Berhad