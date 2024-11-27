Making its debut at the lighting ceremony, the LED castle's main show features new magical characters: the Magic Sage, Soul Healer, Sacred Shield Guardian, and Elemental Explorer. Each character wields unique magical abilities to help those facing challenges around the world, embodying the spirit of Christmas harmony and happiness. Also in the highlight are the Magic Angel and Santa Claus going on a whimsical adventure filled with wonder and fun. The festivities don't stop there! The Christmas-themed glowing parade shuttle, led by Santa Claus aboard a reindeer train, will make unscheduled appearances around New Taipei City Plaza's The City of Magic and Banqiao Station Square's Magical Paradise. Spreading joy and festive cheer, these charming processions are sure to delight visitors of all ages.
Given the large crowds expected, visitors are strongly recommended to use public transport in order to fully enjoy the magical experience of 2024 Christmasland in New Taipei City.
2024 Christmasland in New Taipei City
Event Website : https://christmasland.ntpc.gov.tw/
Tourism and Travel Department, New Taipei City Government