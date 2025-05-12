SENAI CIMATEC is Brazil's leading technology and innovation center, comprising a Technological Center, a University, and a Technical School that operate in synergy. Established in 2002, it is a private, non-profit institution dedicated to Research, Development, and Innovation (RD&I), focusing on delivering advanced solutions to the industry. With expertise in 43 areas—including robotics, quantum computing, AI, energy, and sustainability—SENAI CIMATEC is committed to driving technological advancements to meet the evolving market needs. The institution develops and implements projects with national and international impact, collaborating with renowned institutions and partners worldwide. https://linktr.ee/senaicimatec_oficial

0xmd Inc. is a pioneer in Generative AI healthcare solutions platform based in Hong Kong China and the US, specializing in Large Language Models (LLMs) and Large Visual Language Models (LvLMs) designed for medical applications. 0xmd is capable of providing 24/7 online diagnostic support that integrates both Western Medicine and Traditional Chinese Medicine, automation of clinical exam analysis, medical image diagnostics, as well as total health management solutions. The company is dedicated to transforming the healthcare landscape by optimizing healthcare systems, in order to make healthcare resources more equitable and accessible. https://www.0xmd.com

