Souq Al Rail features a variety of partner stalls offering National Day-themed products and souvenirs.

Interactive and family-friendly activities, such as the Qatari Ardha sword Dance, a traditional Qatari dress corner, face painting, falconry, a National Day quiz, and storytelling circle, are among the highlights of Souq Al Rail.

The “Souq Al Rail”, organised by the Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) in collaboration with several partners, has been attracting a wide audience since its launch at Doha Metro’s Msheireb Station on December 5.



The event, which will conclude on December 14, forms part of Qatar Rail’s celebrations for Qatar National Day (QND).



Held under the theme *Our Heritage, Our Pride, Souq Al Rail is also part of the “Metro Events” series organised by the company for the public at metro stations throughout the year.



According to Qatar Rail, this initiative comes under the company’s long-term strategic plan to transform metro stations into destinations and living communities through active engagements with the public.



“We are pleased with the success of the ‘Souq Al Rail’ event and the widespread public engagement with its daily activities and the positive feedback,” Qatar Rail’s Communications and Public Relations director Abdulla Ali al-Mawlawi said in a press statement. “We invite everyone, residents, and visitors alike, to join us at ‘Souq Al Rail’ to share in the festive vibe and enjoy the unique cultural and entertainment activities.”



During the event, Msheireb Station, the intersection of Doha Metro’s three lines, transformed into a vibrant cultural and commercial hub adorned with the QND logo and theme.



The event blended culture, entertainment, and fostering of national identity.



It featured a variety of partner stalls offering QND-themed products and souvenirs.



Additionally, there are interactive and family-friendly activities linked to Qatari heritage and its cultural legacy, catering to all family members.



The daily schedule for Souq Al Rail runs from 5pm-9pm, Sunday through Thursday, and from 4pm-10pm on Friday and Saturday.



Interactive and family-friendly activities, such as the Qatari Ardha sword Dance, a traditional Qatari dress corner, face painting, falconry, a National Day quiz, and storytelling circle, are among the highlights.



Since its launch on December 5, the event has witnessed significant turnout, particularly from families and children.



Qatar Rail invites residents and visitors seeking a new and festive National Day experience to visit Souq Al Rail by heading to the nearest metro station towards Msheireb Station, where the event is being held.

