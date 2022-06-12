Muscat – The Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP), sole procurer of the sultanate’s power and water capacity, plans to attract investments of more than US$1.25bn to implement several projects in renewable energy and water resources.

Yaqoob Saif al Kiyumi, CEO of OPWP, has stated to ONA that the company is currently developing two solar power plants in Dakhliyah of 1,000MW capacity. “OPWP is expecting an investment of US$600mn from the private sector in these two projects, which will be awarded before the end of the year.”

He added that the company also expects to invest about US$300mn in wind energy projects to be established in the wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali in South Sharqiyah and in Duqm, Al Wusta. “The process of selecting developers will be completed before the end of the year,” Kiyumi said.

He pointed out that these projects are national priorities set by Oman Vision 2040 to preserve the environment, reduce carbon emissions, exploit natural resources, develop governorates, engage the private sector, attract foreign investment and generate job opportunities for Omani youth.

“There is substantial growth in energy demand in the sultanate, which makes such projects essential, especially renewable energy projects.”

With regard to the water sector, Kiyumi informed that the company has already awarded contracts to the private sector to establish two desalination plants in Muscat and Barka for investments of close to US$350mn.

Ghubrah 3 IWP in Muscat will have production capacity of 300,000m3 of water a day, while Barka 5 IWP will produce 100,000 m3 a day.

