The First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, arrived in Doha on Thursday evening for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening ties between the United States and Qatar.

Dr Biden was accompanied by her daughter Ashley Biden. They were greeted by prominent officials, including Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhro; US Ambassador to Qatar HE Timmy Davis; and Safia Al Naimi, representing Qatar Foundation.

Dr Biden’s visit highlights the United States’ commitment to enhancing cooperation with Qatar in fields such as education, health care, and community development.

On Friday, December 6, Dr Biden will embark on a tour of Qatar Foundation headquarters and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar in Education City. This visit underscores Qatar’s position as a leader in innovation, research, and education.

The tour will begin at Qatar Foundation headquarters, where Dr Biden will engage with key representatives to discuss the foundation’s role in fostering educational excellence and global collaboration. Later, she will visit Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, one of the region’s premier institutions for medical education and research, to learn about its contributions to advancing health care in Qatar and beyond.

This visit underscores the shared values and mutual respect between the United States and Qatar. It represents a commitment to fostering long-term partnerships in areas critical to societal growth and development. By focusing on education and health care, Dr Biden’s visit highlights the importance of building connections that prioritize innovation and global collaboration.

The US First Lady’s engagement with leaders and institutions in Qatar is expected to further strengthen the strategic relationship between the two countries. This collaboration reflects a shared vision of using education and health care as tools for empowering communities and driving sustainable development. Dr Biden’s visit marks another step forward in the enduring partnership between the United States and Qatar, emphasizing a commitment to building bridges through shared priorities and values.

