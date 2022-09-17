MONTEVIDEO - Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), explored with Fernando Mattos Costa, Minister of Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, the prospects for joint cooperation in several fields.

Saqr Ghobash is leading a parliamentary delegation on an official visit to Latin America from 12th to 22nd September, 2022. The 10-day tour includes Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia.

The delegation aims to promote strategic partnerships and keep pace with the growing relations between the UAE and these countries.

Minister Fernando Mattos Costa took the FNC delegation on a tour of the Expo Prado, Uruguay's largest agricultural fair, where they were briefed about prospects for agricultural cooperation between the two countries. Costa spoke about investment opportunities in agriculture in both countries.

Ghobash affirmed the UAE's keen desire to enhance cooperation in various fields of common interest, and to discuss ways of developing them in all fields, upgrading them to broader horizons, and developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

He said that the UAE pays great attention to the food security issues, noting to the real and promising cooperation opportunities that can be invested between the two countries, especially in the fields of renewable energy and food security. He also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to the world the importance of food and medicine, and ''we believe that your country is a major source of food, and we can work together for the good of both countries and the world at large''.