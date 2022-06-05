DUBAI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as part of His Highness's fraternal visits and consultations with the rulers of the Emirates.

During the meeting, which took place at Zabeel Palace, Their Highnesses exchanged cordial talk and wished continued welfare, development and progress for the nation, while reviewing a number of issues related to enhancing the comprehensive development drive that the country is witnessing.

Affirming that the UAE is forging ahead with confident steps towards delivering the future for its people and generations to come, Their Highnesses affirmed that the UAE citizens are the mainstay of the national development drive, noting that ensuring their quality of life, social welfare and economic well-being, fulfilling their ambitions, investing in their capabilities and unleashing their potential across various sectors will remain on top of the UAE national priorities.

In this respect, they noted that late Sheikh Zayed and late Sheikh Rashid had dedicated their lives to serving their homeland and fulfilling the ambitions of their people, affirming that nation-building and ensuring a decent life for the UAE people were at the heart of the Founding Fathers' concerns out of their solid belief in the vital role played by the UAE citizens in ensuring sustainable development and preserving national gains.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, along with a number of sheikhs and officials.

