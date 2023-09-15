Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, held talks with high-level officials and investors from China and Hong Kong.

During the talks, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing their economic relations and finding new opportunities to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations. Al Marri also invited investors to take advantage of new economic opportunities.

China and the UAE share a deep bond that extends to various areas of cooperation and common views on regional and global issues, he said, stressing that their leaders have established a strong strategic partnership that has achieved remarkable results in various economic sectors.

This partnership has also supported their developmental goals and enhanced ties with Hong Kong, opening new opportunities for economic collaborations, he added.

Al Marri made this statement on the sidelines of his participation in the Belt and the Road Initiative Summit held in Hong Kong on 13th and 14th September, 2023.

The meeting also addressed ways of boosting the joint aviation and tourism activities between the two countries, to strengthen their economic cooperation and pave the way for businesses and companies to access available economic opportunities, as well as boost their bilateral partnership, most notably in the areas of information technology, electronics, transport, storage, business services, and the green and circular economy.

Al Marri affirmed his eagerness to enhance the cooperation between the two countries in supporting green developmental tools by launching joint projects between their private sectors.