Lootah Biofuels, a Dubai-based leader in clean energy, today announced the launch of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the UAE market, making it one of the few local companies to offer this type of fuel.

This milestone supports the UAE’s vision of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 and reinforces the country’s aviation sector sustainability goals.

The new achievement will be showcased at Dubai Airshow 2025, taking place from November 17 to 21, with wide international participation from aviation and aerospace companies worldwide.

Leadership and innovation Yousif Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels, said: “As one of the first local suppliers of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, we are proud to launch SAF in the UAE market and showcase it at Dubai Airshow to local and international stakeholders and leading companies in the aviation industry.”

He added: “This initiative reflects Lootah Biofuels’ sustainable commitment to innovation, reinforces our alignment with the UAE’s sustainability vision, and brings us closer to our aspirations of collaborating with global aviation partners to accelerate decarbonisation.”

Panel Discussion

As part of Dubai Airshow 2025, Yousif Lootah will participate in a high-level panel discussion on aviation sustainability, alongside prominent global figures, to explore the future benefits of sustainable fuels. The company will also sponsor the Aviation & Space Sustainability 2050 Conference, highlighting its leadership role in driving the transition to clean energy.

Dedicated plant

Regarding SAF, Lootah Biofuels is partnering with international production facilities to add this fuel to its extensive portfolio of bio-based products. The fuel is produced from Used Cooking Oil (UCO) and waste-derived fats, in accordance with ASTM D7566-24 and ICAO CORSIA standards.

Initially, the fuel will be available to customers via imports from global partners. Meanwhile, engineering and feasibility studies for establishing a dedicated SAF production plant in the UAE have already been completed.

Key Advantages

Sustainable Aviation Fuel provides several benefits:

- Reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%.

- Blendable with Jet A-1 fuel up to 50% by volume.

- Ensures cleaner combustion with very low sulfur and aromatic hydrocarbon content.

- Suitable for use by airlines, private jets, cargo, government fleets, and ground support operations.

Strategic Vision

Lootah Biofuels has adopted a three-phase roadmap for SAF deployment:

- Short-term: Importing SAF to meet immediate market demand.

- Medium-term: Operating a local production facility in the UAE.

- Long-term: Localising full production to enhance energy security, reduce imports, and create more green jobs. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

