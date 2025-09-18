Kerzner International Holdings (Kerzner) has assumed management of The Meydan Hotel, owned by Dubai Holding. Following enhancements to the rooms and public areas, The Meydan Hotel is now accepting reservations for early 2026.

“Aligned with the city’s Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to develop new neighbourhoods, Kerzner is pleased to take over the legendary The Meydan Hotel, a landmark in Dubai’s racing scene set within the green district of Meydan.” commented Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. “Our growth is fueled by a deep commitment to bringing to life every destination, not just with new developments, but with our ability to infuse our innovative spirit into iconic properties. The Meydan Hotel has a legacy of its own, and our mission is to honour that and bring a new level of service and a dynamic atmosphere that truly captures the energy of Meydan.”

Michael Heyes, Chief Financial Officer, Dubai Holding Hospitality, added: “The Meydan Hotel is an important property within Dubai’s hospitality landscape - an icon of our city’s racing heritage and a gateway to a growing residential and lifestyle district. Following the enhancements made to the rooms and public areas, we are preparing the property for its next phase of growth. Appointing Kerzner to manage the hotel reflects our focus on performance and world-class guest experiences, and supports the continued evolution of the Meydan district in line with Dubai’s long-term vision.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

