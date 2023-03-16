PHOTO
UAE jobs: Employees' pension registration reviewed as ministry looks into Emiratisation developments
Since the Nafis scheme was rolled out, there has been a steady increase in the number of Emirati employees registered in the pension fund, according to the authorities
March 16, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.