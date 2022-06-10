ABU DHABI - Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has received Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for International Partnerships at the European Union, and explored further cooperation between the UAE and the EU, especially with regards to sub-Saharan Africa.

The two sides discussed political priorities and related programmes, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the European Green Deal, global recovery and the European Union's global initiative, in addition to seeking ways to support regions and countries of common interest, including the Horn of Africa.

They also discussed the latest economic and trade developments in Africa and a number of essential issues in the continent, particularly in the health, education, digital transformation and energy sectors.

Sheikh Shakhboot affirmed the UAE's eagerness to strengthen partnerships with friendly European Union countries and support cooperation across all domains.

Urpilainen praised the leading position that the UAE enjoys at the regional and international levels and its developmental achievements in all fields. She also highlighted the importance of joint action in African countries' humanitarian work and industrial sectors.