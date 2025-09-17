Acciona, a global leader in sustainable infrastructure, has launched a new innovative digital platform designed to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability across construction projects worldwide.

This platform reflects Acciona’s commitment to supporting the ambitious development and sustainability agendas of the Middle East region, the company said.

The Atlas system integrates a wide range of digital tools such as data monitoring, automation, and real-time analytics into a single user-friendly platform which provides real-time data and insights to optimize project performance. Designed for diverse infrastructure projects – including roads, highways, tunnels, railways, metros, ports, and buildings – it enables seamless monitoring, control and management of construction activities.

The platform’s modular and scalable design allows the tool to be adapted to the specific needs of each project. Key features include tunnel boring machine (TBM) data management, assets tracking, geotechnical monitoring, concrete traceability, and earthwork production tracking. Atlas also enhances workplace safety with real-time air quality monitoring, emergency alerts, video surveillance, and worker location tracking.

In alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy, Atlas features environmental monitoring tools that provide real-time and historical data to support sustainability and decarbonization initiatives. Automated inventory and maintenance management tools further enhance operational efficiency, while fully digitalized concrete production improves compliance and reduces environmental impact.

PROVEN GLOBAL EXPERIENCE

Atlas is already deployed across major international projects, including: The Fargo-Moorhead Flood Diversion project (USA), one of the country’s largest infrastructure developments, where Atlas supports fleet and fuel management for decarbonisation; the São Paulo Metro Line 6 (Brazil), improving TBM and instrumentation monitoring; a reservoir project in Chile; and the S19 road tunnel in Poland, optimising asset tracking and safety systems.

By bringing this experience to the Middle East, Acciona can help to accelerate the region’s digital transformation in construction, while delivering infrastructure that is smarter, safer, and more sustainable, the company added.

