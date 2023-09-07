KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait sees the 17 sustainable development goals as a priority for making public policies, said General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development Thursday.

In a press statement, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, Dr. Khaled Mahdi, said that the Council's secretariat held a consultative and preparatory meeting, Thursday, regarding the country's participation in the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, scheduled to be held on September 18 and 19 in New York.

The summit will discuss the achievements made by the offices of international organizations in Kuwait regarding sustainable development goals in cooperation with various state agencies, Mahdi added.

He also noted that the summit will address global developments and future strategic challenges related to the 17 sustainable development goals, measure global strategies, stimulate international cooperation, and accelerate measures to confront pressing global issues.

