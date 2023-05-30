Standard Chartered has partnered with the DIFC Treasury Leadership Forum to address how businesses can build robust treasury infrastructures.

Organised by DIFC, the forum will bring together senior treasurers from leading banks, multinationals and services providers to focus on how to optimise treasury operations for growth and the key trends shaping treasury across different sectors.

Christopher Parsons, Senior Executive Officer, Standard Chartered at DIFC said: “We are delighted to partner with DIFC to host the DIFC Treasury Leadership Forum, a dynamic platform that brings together thought leaders to share insights, exchange ideas and collaborate to shape the future of treasury management. This partnership demonstrates the strong synergies between Standard Chartered and DIFC and is a testament to our long-term commitment to optimising growth and creating a better future for the industry.”

Reducing costs

Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer, DIFC Authority said: “We will address how businesses can build robust treasury infrastructures. Showcasing the benefits of setting up regional treasury divisions in DIFC, the forum will also provide corporates with strategies on how to centralise, manage, and consolidate regional resources, offering a competitive advantage by reducing operating costs.”

Hosted at The Atrium, Gate District, DIFC, on May 31, themed ‘A deep dive into the future of treasury centres’, the DIFC Treasury Leadership Forum will showcase the latest trends in treasury solutions designed to streamline financial operations, optimise liquidity management, and enhance risk management strategies.

Speakers and panellists include: Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer, DIFC Authority; Ankur Kanwar, Head of Cash Management (ASEAN), and Global Head of Structured Solutions, Standard Chartered; Christopher Parsons, Senior Executive Officer, Standard Chartered; Irwin Medford, Director, Treasury Advisory, PwC Middle East; Motasim Hasan Iqbal, Head Transaction Banking Sales, Africa Middle East, Standard Chartered; Ricky Kaura Head, Transaction Banking, Asia Pacific, Africa & Middle East, Standard Chartered; Ruta Jukneviciute, Executive Director, Structured Solutions, Standard Chartered; Shashi Kumar Goyal, CFO, Reliance International; Syed Khurrum Zaeem, Head, Transaction Banking, Africa & Middle East, Standard Chartered. The event will be moderated by Viplav Rathore, Managing Director, Head of Cash Products, AME, Standard Chartered.

