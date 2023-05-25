Sharjah’s population has witnessed a staggering 22 per cent growth in the past few years, reaching 1.8 million compared to 1.4 million in 2015, the preliminary result of the Sharjah Census 2022 showed on Wednesday.

Out of these, 1.6 million are expat residents, which includes 1.1 million males and 500,000 females. As many as 208,000 are Emiratis, which includes 103,000 males and 105,000 females. Nearly 310,000 enrolled in educational institutions with 42,000 Emirati families, 245,000 expat resident families occupied 244,000 housing units, 63,000 villas and houses, and 7,000 occupied multi-story buildings, and 38,000 other types of structures.

This came as Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah witnessed the preliminary result of the Sharjah Census 2022.

Announced by the Department of Statistics and Community Development on Wednesday night, the survey revealed that the working population in Sharjah has also increased by 22 per cent since the last census report was published, increasing from 856,000 in 2015 to 1.1 million in 2022.

The number of students enrolled in various educational institutions across Sharjah increased by 23 per cent, from 253,000 to 310,000, reflecting the success of Sharjah’s leading strategies to further advance both the quality of education and enable greater access to learning opportunities for more children coming from all segments of society.

The report also stated that 61 per cent of the emirate’s population is part of the active workforce, offering a positive outlook on the ever-increasing opportunities to work and invest in Sharjah’s fast-growing and diversified economy.

During the ceremony, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah honoured 50 entities from the government, semi-governmental, and private sectors that contributed to the success of the Sharjah Census 2022, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of DSCD.

At the heart of Sharjah’s socioeconomic success is a young and highly skilled workforce that actively contributes to the development and advancement of various sectors. 914,000 individuals aged between 20-39 years comprise the emirate’s largest segment, accounting for 51 per cent of the total population. Following closely, the age group of 40 to 59 years came in second with 443,000 individuals, representing 24 per cent. Meanwhile, the age group of 19 years and younger, totalling 399,000 individuals, constitute 22 per cent of the population, and those over 60 years of age represent 3 per cent of the total population of 55,000.

The census results also revealed that the per centage of students in the emirate has grown by 23 per cent, reaching 310,000. The number includes 249,000 in private educational institutions and 61,000 in public education.

The census has indicated a healthy population distribution in the main city and various regions in Sharjah. Sharjah City is home to 1.6 million individuals, followed by Khorfakkan with 53,000, Kalba with 51,000, Al Dhaid with 33,000, Al Hamriyah with 19,000, and Al Madam with 18,000 residents. The population of Dibba Al-Hisn has grown to 15,000, while Al Bataeh is home to 7,000 individuals, and 6,000 live in Mleiha.

The numbers indicate an incremental growth in the population, workforce, and student figures in Sharjah. These findings not only underscore the emirate's commitment to growth but also underscore its efforts in fostering diversity, inclusivity, and integration among various nationalities who call Sharjah home and play a vital role in shaping the future of the emirate.

The total number of occupied housing units in the emirate has reached 244,000, including 63,000 villas and houses, 7,000 multi-story buildings, and 38,000 other structures. The number of households in the emirate stands at 340,000, including 42,000 Emirati families and 245,000 expatriate resident families. Additionally, there are 53,000 collective households.

The figures indicate Sharjah's steady urban population growth, reflecting the emirate’s success in providing diverse and suitable housing for all segments of society, embracing the population’s cultural and social diversity. It includes families from various nationalities and backgrounds. It also reflects Sharjah's commitment to improving the quality of life for its residents.

DSCD revealed that the Sharjah Census 2022 preliminary results were based on data collected from 10 towns, 97 suburbs, 356 districts, and 7,961 residential blocks to ensure the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the census process, which utilised the latest technologies and methods for data collection and analysis, which assist in planning and developing services and projects that meet the needs of the emirate's population.

