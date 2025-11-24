In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at providing a stable and dignified life for his citizens, the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approved AED73,786,000 to settle the debts of 143 cases.

Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Diwan and Chairman of the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee, confirmed that the committee approved AED73,786,000 as part of the 29th batch of settlements to settle the debts of 143 individuals convicted in financial cases and deceased debtors.

Al Sheikh explained that the total funds settled since the first batch up to the 29th batch amounted to AED1,353,773,153, benefiting 2,791 individuals.