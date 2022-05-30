RIYADH — Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde expressed the island nation's support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.



Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, received Radegonde on Sunday at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.



During the meeting, they reviewed friendship and joint cooperation relations.



The two sides also discussed strengthening aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields and ways to support and develop them.



This is in addition to discussing ways to intensify joint coordination to serve the interests of the two countries.



They discussed regional and international developments and efforts made in their regard.



