Seafood Scotland, the national trade and marketing body for the Scottish Seafood industry, has hosted a business lunch at Jumeirah Al Qasr’s The Hide restaurant to showcase the expanse of the sector offering and the pivotal role Scotland plays within the seafood industry regarding quality and sustainability.

The event brought together F&B industry leaders from the UAE, including chefs and seafood distributors.

According to research from Statista, the UAE spends $637 million per year on seafood imports, more than double the global average of seafood per capita, with consumers now increasingly looking for more responsibly sourced, high-quality seafood.

As a global pioneer in sustainable fishing methods, Scottish Seafood ensures the health of our oceans now and for future generations, said a statement.

Scotland’s largest food export, salmon, took centre stage as a confit with coconut emulsion. The lunch also featured langoustines, of which Scotland produces two-thirds of the world’s supply, accompanied by scallop carpaccio and salmon tartare.

Rounding out the menu was a brown crab amuse-bouche, a lobster and monkfish bisque and a langoustine tartelette, showcasing just a fragment of Scotland’s diverse seafood, which boasts more than 60 species.

The Scottish Government will soon host a commemorative reception in Dubai to celebrate the launch of COP28, with a range of sustainable seafood dishes on the menu, many of which were highlighted when Glasgow hosted COP26 back in 2021.

Adam Wing, Head of Trade Marketing at Seafood Scotland, said: "Our goal is to not only satisfy the UAE's appetite for high-quality seafood but also to do so in an environmentally responsible way. This lunch was a unique celebration of our commitment to providing the UAE with the finest seafood from Scotland."

The luncheon was attended by renowned chefs, key distributors, retailers, and industry influencers who came together to rediscover the excellence of Scottish seafood and learn more about the country’s pioneering sustainable fishing methods and dedication to preserving the seas while enjoying the finest seafood Scotland has to offer. – TradeArabia News Service

