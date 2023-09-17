HAVANA — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to a common integrated approach as the path to achieve development, prosperity, and stability in his address at the G77 + China summit

Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, representing Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, participated in the opening session of the summit held on Saturday.

During his speech, the foreign minister underscored the pivotal role of investing in clean energy technology in facilitating a just and comprehensive transition to clean energy solutions.

He elaborated on Saudi Arabia's active engagement within the framework of the carbon circular economy, a strategy aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Highlighting the paramount importance of international collaboration, Prince Faisal emphasized that it is a fundamental factor in achieving global climate objectives.

He particularly stressed the significance of cooperation in the fields of innovation, research, and development to advance clean energy technologies and reach net-zero emissions goals.

The minister reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to partnering with other nations to address the challenges associated with sustainable development, including environmental issues.

Initiatives such as the Green Middle East Initiative and the Saudi Green Initiative were cited as examples of Saudi Arabia's commitment to this cause.

Furthermore, Prince Faisal declared that Saudi Arabia is diligently working to safeguard its lands and natural resources while actively striving to prevent land degradation and desertification, in accordance with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

Saudi Arabia eagerly anticipates hosting the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification in Riyadh next year.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).