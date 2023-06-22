Tallinn: The Saudi-Estonian Investment Forum took place today in Tallinn, the Republic of Estonia, with the presence of the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, and the Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology of Estonia, Tiit Riisalo.



In his speech at the forum, Eng. Al-Falih emphasized the significance of strengthening cooperation and establishing economic and investment partnerships across various sectors between the two countries. He highlighted the numerous investment opportunities available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly through the implementation of mega projects aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at diversifying the economy.



The forum covered presentations on investment prospects in both the Kingdom and Estonia. Three discussion sessions were held, focusing on the digital future, smart city solutions, innovation policies for emerging companies, and the role of technology in the energy transition. Additionally, several meetings were conducted between private sector representatives and companies from both sides.



Furthermore, five agreements were announced during the forum, aiming to enhance cooperation between the private sectors of Saudi Arabia and Estonia and encourage mutual investments.



During his visit to the Republic of Estonia, the Minister of Investment also held meetings with various officials and heads of Estonian companies, further strengthening the ties between the two nations.