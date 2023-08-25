Saudi Arabia will host the “Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023” conference and exhibition from September 4 to 5 in Riyadh in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objective to achieve digital transformation in the financial sector.

Under the auspices of the Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Ayman Al Sayari, and in strategic partnership with Saudi Payments, the event will be held under the theme “The Future of Payments, Fintech and Banking across Saudi Arabia”.

The conference, Saudi Arabia's most significant event that covers the latest innovations in payments, fintech, retail, e-commerce, home delivery and digital marketing, will be attended by over 450 local and international companies and more than 200 startups. It will include several dialogue sessions with over 450 expert speakers from across the globe.

The strategic partnership of Saudi Payments stems from the kingdom's leading position in the financial sector regionally and internationally and affirms its pivotal role in keeping pace with SAMA digital transformation initiatives.

Saudi Payments’ special pavilion will showcase the latest digital services and solutions it provides to the national payments ecosystem. Its leaders will participate as keynote speakers in the dialogue sessions and workshops.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).