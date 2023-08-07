RIYADH — The Saudi-Chilean investment round table meeting, which was held in Chile's capital Santiago, has discussed investment opportunities and ways to advance the investment relation between the two countries.



The meeting was held with the attendance of Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, a number of government officials from both the countries, in addition to the participation of the representatives of the private sector from the Kingdom and Chile.



During the meeting, the two countries discussed ways of enhancing the efforts to develop the economic and investment ties between Saudi Arabia and Chile.



They also discussed ways to develop qualitative investments and empowering the private sector to benefit from the investment opportunities of the both countries.



The two sides have also discussed aspects of investment partnership in a number of fields with common interests, and ways to strengthen them.



It is noteworthy that Eng. Al-Falih has met with a number of Chilean ministers, such as Alberto van Klaveren, minister of foreign affairs, as well as Nicolás Grau, minister of economy, development and tourism, in addition to Jessica Lopez Saffie, minister of public works.

