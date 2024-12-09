The real gross domestic product (GDP) of Saudi Arabia went up by 2.80% year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat).

The annual rise was driven by a 4.30% surge in non-oil activities, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited GaStat.

Oil activities recorded a slight growth of 0.05% during July-September 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, the government activities increased by 3.10% YoY.

On a quarterly basis, the report highlighted a 0.90% jump in the seasonally adjusted real GDP during Q3-24, compared to Q2-24.

The Kingdom’s headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 59 in November 2024 from 56.9 last October, reflecting a strong performance at non-oil private sector firms.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).