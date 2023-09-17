RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef met with the United Kingdom Minister of State for International Trade Nigel Huddleston on the sidelines of the meeting of the GCC Ministers of Trade and Industry in Salalah, Oman.

During the interview, the two sides discussed a number of topics of interest to both countries, including discussing strengthening the partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom in a number of economic sectors, especially the industrial and mining sectors.

The meeting emphasized raising the level of cooperation between the two Kingdoms in the industrial and mining sectors, reviewing promising investment opportunities in various industrial and mining sectors.

This is in addition to discussing increasing trade exchange and opportunities to develop non-oil exports between them.

